Logitech International (LOGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.06 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of LOGI opened at $104.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.77. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $105.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOGI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.56.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $3,527,443.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,306,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $304,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,004 shares of company stock worth $12,874,270. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.