Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC)’s share price dropped 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 191,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 291,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

About Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC)

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade, a non-alcoholic ready-to-drink functional beverage under The Original Long Island brand name; and aloe juice under the ALO Juice brand.

