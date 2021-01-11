Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 217,800 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 100.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Intel by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,899,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

