Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 9,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $18.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.93. 522,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $176.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.22 and a 200-day moving average of $153.08. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $173.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

