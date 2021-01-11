Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 108.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,320,000 after buying an additional 47,990 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $253,794,000 after purchasing an additional 46,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $97.73. The stock had a trading volume of 356,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,999. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $97.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

