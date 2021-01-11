Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,481,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 664,900 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $196,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 37,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 43,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Apple by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 75,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 306,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,947,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,158,180. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.