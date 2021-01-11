Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in McDonald’s by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 68,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.52. 77,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

