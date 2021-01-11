Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $15.09 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.37. 623,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,103,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56. The firm has a market cap of $237.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.