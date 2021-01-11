Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $7.97 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,402,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,319,000 after acquiring an additional 975,579 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.98. 947,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,902,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

