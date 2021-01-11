Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,184,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,443,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Shares of LIN traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.46. The stock had a trading volume of 36,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

