Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 108.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,900 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,086,634,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $601,185,000 after purchasing an additional 300,035 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 737,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,016,080. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. The company has a market cap of $234.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

