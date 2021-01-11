LUKSO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.37 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One LUKSO token can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00004531 BTC on exchanges. LUKSO has a market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LUKSO has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00040769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.57 or 0.03936271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00322883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LUKSO

LUKSO is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network

