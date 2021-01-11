Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $9.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LUNA. BidaskClub downgraded Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Shares of LUNA opened at $9.83 on Monday. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $303.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 553.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.