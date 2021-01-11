Lupaka Gold Corp. (LPK.V) (CVE:LPK) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.06

Lupaka Gold Corp. (LPK.V) (CVE:LPK) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 9000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.21 million and a P/E ratio of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Lupaka Gold Corp. (LPK.V) Company Profile (CVE:LPK)

Lupaka Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company was formerly known as Kcrok Enterprises Ltd. and changed its name to Lupaka Gold Corp. in May 2010. Lupaka Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lupaka Gold Corp. (LPK.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lupaka Gold Corp. (LPK.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.