LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 2.2% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock traded down $7.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.22. The stock had a trading volume of 91,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,640. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.94.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,629. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.