LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Buys Shares of 191,240 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 191,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,000. Conagra Brands comprises about 1.2% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,900,000 after purchasing an additional 503,608 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 53,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,393,000 after purchasing an additional 286,543 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.16. 302,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,771,920. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

