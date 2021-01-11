LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 85.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 117.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,261,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,348,000 after purchasing an additional 681,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,338,000 after purchasing an additional 418,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

PM stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.07. The company had a trading volume of 144,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,740. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

