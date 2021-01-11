LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.92.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.80. The company had a trading volume of 160,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,227. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

