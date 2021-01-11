LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $16.02 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $178.49. 243,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,322,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $323.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,903 shares of company stock worth $20,390,500. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

