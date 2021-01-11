LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $4.67 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.81. 1,621,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,288,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $197.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

