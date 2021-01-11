LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $9.99 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,003 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,940,000 after purchasing an additional 496,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,442,000 after purchasing an additional 411,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $28.78. 882,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,451,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $205.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

