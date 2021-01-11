LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,894,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $5.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,220. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.33.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

