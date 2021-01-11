LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 124,575 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 124,575 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,899,219. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $211.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

