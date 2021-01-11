LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 2,844 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 50,446 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 41.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 92.2% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Altria Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,481,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,970,000 after buying an additional 273,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

NYSE MO traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.39. 371,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,271,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

