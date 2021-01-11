LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 779 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 2.9% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.71.

NYSE:DG traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $216.05. The company had a trading volume of 61,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.