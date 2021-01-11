Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $47.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.27. Lyft has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 873,047 shares of company stock worth $43,336,352. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Lyft by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

