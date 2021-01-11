Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.10. 67,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,190,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. Lyft has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.27.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $75,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 873,047 shares of company stock valued at $43,336,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 902,775 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 157,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

