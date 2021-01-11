MA Private Wealth Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.1% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,329,000 after purchasing an additional 305,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 149,086 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$203.76 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,426. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.10.

