MA Private Wealth Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

MA Private Wealth grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,719 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,601,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after purchasing an additional 64,515 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 119.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 76,858 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,928. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.