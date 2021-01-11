MA Private Wealth Has $1.89 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,465 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $63.91. 2,214,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

