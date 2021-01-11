MA Private Wealth Has $13.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MA Private Wealth reduced its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.1% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.53. 790,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,895. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $257.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

