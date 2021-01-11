Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS) Shares Gap Up to $0.46

Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.51. Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 23,677 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.48 million and a PE ratio of -35.71.

Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia, including its flagship Lake Giles Iron project; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

