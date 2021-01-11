MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.60

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.60 and last traded at $60.41, with a volume of 14302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $140,304.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,655.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $213,843.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,959.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,581,984. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 31,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 42,911 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,237,000 after buying an additional 300,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

