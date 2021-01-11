Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Shares Gap Down to $40.40

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.40, but opened at $29.49. Macquarie Infrastructure shares last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 32,303 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIC. Truist increased their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $11.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

