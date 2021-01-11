Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.63.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $77,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,629,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,875,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,396,000 after purchasing an additional 165,622 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,587,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,457,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $100.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.15. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.72) by $1.85. The business had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

