Maecenas Market Cap Tops $102,859.63 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Maecenas has a total market cap of $102,859.63 and approximately $227.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 54.6% lower against the dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00041704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00325567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.21 or 0.03613673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

