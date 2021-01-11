Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) Insider John Booth Purchases 80,000 Shares

Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) insider John Booth acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £244,000 ($318,787.56).
Shares of MAI stock opened at GBX 330.10 ($4.31) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 292.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 232.37. The company has a market cap of £47.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33. Maintel Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 349.98 ($4.57).
About Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L)
