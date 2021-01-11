Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25. The company traded as high as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.03, with a volume of 1038028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.

MOZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$2.85 price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 60,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$154,907.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,052,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$53,992,295.22. Insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $262,634 in the last three months.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$642.67 million and a P/E ratio of -77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 19.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

