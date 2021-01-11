Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $26.39

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.39, but opened at $22.79. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 303,896 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on MARA. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,700.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,135 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marathon Patent Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 333,397.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Marathon Patent Group worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.