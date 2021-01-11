MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $599.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $608.00 to $599.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $578.00 to $576.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.73.
MKTX stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $547.48. 1,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,934. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.40. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $554.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.43.
In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
