MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $599.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $608.00 to $599.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $578.00 to $576.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.73.

MKTX stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $547.48. 1,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,934. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.40. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $554.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.43.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

