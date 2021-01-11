MarketPeak Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $223,122.00 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00023483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00273571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00068257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00065408 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000623 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

MarketPeak Token Trading

MarketPeak can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

