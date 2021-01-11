Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of analysts have commented on MAKSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

MAKSY opened at $3.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.76. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.13.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

