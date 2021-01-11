Maro Hits Market Capitalization of $9.52 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maro has a market cap of $9.52 million and $926,421.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00041604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.56 or 0.04437170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.58 or 0.00338912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Maro

Maro is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 920,797,994 coins and its circulating supply is 463,772,838 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Maro Coin Trading

Maro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

