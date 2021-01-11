Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marvell Technology Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $49.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,471 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after buying an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,744 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,419,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,495 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

