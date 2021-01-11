Masari (MSR) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Masari has a market capitalization of $161,357.38 and approximately $206.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Masari has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,185.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,016.32 or 0.03062557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.42 or 0.00386967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.19 or 0.01314398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.49 or 0.00558958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.01 or 0.00476158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00256865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020934 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

