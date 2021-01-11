Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) dropped 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.94 and last traded at $64.11. Approximately 567,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 401,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.40.
MTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Materialise by 20.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 24.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 32.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,259,000 after buying an additional 1,558,800 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Materialise by 116.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.
Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
