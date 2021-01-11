Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) dropped 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.94 and last traded at $64.11. Approximately 567,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 401,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.40.

MTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Materialise by 20.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 24.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 32.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,259,000 after buying an additional 1,558,800 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Materialise by 116.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.