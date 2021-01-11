Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading Up 10.9%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shares were up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 7,170,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 12,762,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

MTNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 110.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.