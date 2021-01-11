Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Matrix Service.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on MTRX. BidaskClub upgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Matrix Service stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.60. 214,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,865. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $307.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25.

In other Matrix Service news, Director James Harry Miller bought 3,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 369,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matrix Service (MTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.