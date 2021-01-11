Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. Matson also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.74-1.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Matson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of MATX traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.87. 174,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32. Matson has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $65.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $645.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Matson will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $879,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,347.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $339,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,791 shares of company stock worth $3,248,152 over the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

