Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.43

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 25058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,829.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Mattel by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,550,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 642,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

